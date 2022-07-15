Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Buys 112,638 Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,873,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 112,638 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $57,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CNP. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,536,247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,745,384,000 after purchasing an additional 6,679,825 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,235,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $564,785,000 after acquiring an additional 4,973,550 shares during the period. abrdn plc raised its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 1,196.3% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 4,655,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $129,928,000 after acquiring an additional 4,296,140 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,384,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $289,831,000 after acquiring an additional 3,175,721 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,058,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $224,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825,490 shares during the period. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CNP opened at $29.12 on Friday. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.33 and a 52-week high of $33.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.07 and a 200 day moving average of $29.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.91.

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.01). CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 19.30%. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.98%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.17.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

