Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Trims Position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its position in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 746,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,710 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $54,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Principal Financial Group by 8.3% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in Principal Financial Group by 14.1% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the first quarter worth about $91,000. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in Principal Financial Group by 20.0% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 3,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Macro LLC increased its position in Principal Financial Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 27,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,996,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Principal Financial Group in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $79.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $72.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.40.

In other news, EVP Wee Yee Cheong sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total value of $710,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,633,603. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 1.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Principal Financial Group stock opened at $61.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.27 and a 200 day moving average of $71.02. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.66 and a 12 month high of $80.36. The firm has a market cap of $15.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.49, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 11.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is 43.91%.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

