Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,637,306 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 892,410 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.06% of Cerus worth $58,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cerus by 187.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,040 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 6,550 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cerus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. WMS Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cerus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cerus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Aprio Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cerus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,000. Institutional investors own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Cerus alerts:

Shares of CERS opened at $5.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $971.17 million, a PE ratio of -19.61 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.34. Cerus Co. has a 12-month low of $4.34 and a 12-month high of $8.06.

Cerus ( NASDAQ:CERS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $37.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.40 million. Cerus had a negative net margin of 33.95% and a negative return on equity of 59.40%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cerus Co. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Kevin Dennis Green sold 57,335 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.98, for a total transaction of $285,528.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 222,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,110,535.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 7.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cerus in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Cerus Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cerus Corporation operates as a biomedical products company. The company focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CERS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cerus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.