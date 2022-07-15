Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 373,307 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,028 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Masimo were worth $54,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masimo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of Masimo by 657.1% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 106 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of Masimo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Masimo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Masimo by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 218 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. 92.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Masimo alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Masimo in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Masimo from $160.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Masimo from $175.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Masimo from $205.00 to $163.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.60.

MASI stock opened at $125.58 on Friday. Masimo Co. has a 52-week low of $112.07 and a 52-week high of $305.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.45 and a beta of 0.98.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. Masimo had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The business had revenue of $304.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Masimo Co. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Masimo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MASI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.