Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Increases Holdings in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,083,404 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 101,857 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $53,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WDC. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Western Digital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Western Digital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Western Digital by 74.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 526 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Tobam purchased a new position in Western Digital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Western Digital by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 687 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Western Digital alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Western Digital from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Western Digital from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com cut Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Western Digital from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.76.

NASDAQ WDC opened at $46.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Western Digital Co. has a twelve month low of $41.63 and a twelve month high of $69.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.41 billion, a PE ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.63 and its 200 day moving average is $53.50.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.14. Western Digital had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 9.49%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Western Digital Co. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Western Digital news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 4,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $300,888.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,683,297. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.