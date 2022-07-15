Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 65,785 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 699,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 65,785 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Incyte were worth $55,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Incyte during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Incyte by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 502 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Incyte during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Incyte during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Incyte by 81.6% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 641 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 5,787 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.38, for a total transaction of $459,372.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,200,045.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Incyte stock opened at $79.63 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.70. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $17.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.66. Incyte Co. has a twelve month low of $61.91 and a twelve month high of $84.86.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.06. Incyte had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 29.95%. The company had revenue of $733.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. Incyte’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Incyte Co. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Incyte from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Incyte from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com cut Incyte from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Incyte from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.09.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

