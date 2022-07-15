Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $61.39 Million Holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its position in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 254,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,930 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Zscaler worth $61,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZS. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 1st quarter worth $1,401,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 119,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,382,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,477,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 5,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 43.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ZS shares. BTIG Research cut their target price on Zscaler from $326.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Cowen cut their target price on Zscaler from $405.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a report on Friday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Zscaler from $330.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Zscaler from $325.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.26.

In related news, President Amit Sinha sold 9,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.67, for a total value of $1,363,283.25. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 266,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,371,167.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 4,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.67, for a total value of $571,827.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 112,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,424,712.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,710 shares of company stock valued at $7,275,302. Corporate insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ZS opened at $146.06 on Friday. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52 week low of $125.12 and a 52 week high of $376.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $210.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of $20.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.70 and a beta of 1.09.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $286.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.47 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 58.37% and a negative net margin of 38.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.31 EPS for the current year.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, Internet of Things device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

