Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Trims Stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 9,804 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $58,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 72.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,907 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 10.5% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.8% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,966 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,869,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 3.3% in the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,757,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 14.0% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 68,548 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,294,000 after purchasing an additional 8,415 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.16, for a total value of $385,186.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 131,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,539,786.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 3,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.15, for a total transaction of $1,725,142.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,044,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $473,498,247.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,901 shares of company stock valued at $10,376,133 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $395.98 on Friday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $348.02 and a fifty-two week high of $580.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $412.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $427.97.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $377.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.26 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 22.80%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is currently 52.08%.

MPWR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $568.00 to $545.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $520.00 to $570.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $510.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $555.25.

Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

