Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Acquires 5,276 Shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,148,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,276 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Fortis were worth $56,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA bought a new position in Fortis in the 4th quarter worth about $221,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Fortis in the 4th quarter worth about $99,000. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Fortis by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Fortis by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Fortis during the 4th quarter valued at about $343,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortis alerts:

FTS opened at $47.11 on Friday. Fortis Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.12 and a 1 year high of $51.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.87. The firm has a market cap of $22.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.87, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.35.

Fortis ( NYSE:FTS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.56% and a net margin of 12.90%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortis Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FTS. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Fortis from C$61.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Fortis from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Fortis from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Fortis in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered Fortis from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.10.

About Fortis (Get Rating)

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 438,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 100,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,485 megawatts (MW), including 53 MW of solar capacity and 252 MV of wind capacity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.