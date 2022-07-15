Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $59.83 Million Holdings in Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 930,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,552 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Magna International were worth $59,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Magna International by 79.2% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in Magna International by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Magna International during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Magna International during the 4th quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in Magna International by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. 62.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Magna International alerts:

Magna International stock opened at $54.34 on Friday. Magna International Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.47 and a 52 week high of $90.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.21.

Magna International ( NYSE:MGA Get Rating ) (TSE:MG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.23. Magna International had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 3.54%. The business had revenue of $9.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. Magna International’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Magna International Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Magna International’s payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

MGA has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Magna International from $85.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Magna International in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Magna International from $85.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 2nd. TD Securities lowered their target price on Magna International from $90.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Magna International from $81.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.55.

About Magna International (Get Rating)

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG).

Receive News & Ratings for Magna International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magna International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.