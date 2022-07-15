Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $63.26 Million Holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 543,239 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 27,497 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.26% of Northern Trust worth $63,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,756,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,173,602,000 after purchasing an additional 284,401 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Northern Trust by 184.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 29,292 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,503,000 after buying an additional 18,999 shares during the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden acquired a new position in Northern Trust during the fourth quarter worth $1,223,000. BOKF NA increased its holdings in Northern Trust by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 13,616 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,629,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fractal Investments LLC acquired a new position in Northern Trust during the fourth quarter worth $365,000. Institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NTRS shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $141.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $128.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $123.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Northern Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Northern Trust currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.88.

Shares of Northern Trust stock opened at $94.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $101.39 and a 200-day moving average of $111.30. The stock has a market cap of $19.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 1.14. Northern Trust Co. has a 52-week low of $89.68 and a 52-week high of $135.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 23.57%. Northern Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.89%.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

