CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 853,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,019 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $59,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in CMS Energy by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,291,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,710,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,930 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its stake in CMS Energy by 1,269.1% during the 1st quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 915,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,041,000 after purchasing an additional 848,773 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in CMS Energy by 278.9% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 765,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,354,000 after purchasing an additional 563,440 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in CMS Energy by 593.7% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 460,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,969,000 after purchasing an additional 394,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in CMS Energy by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,159,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $270,546,000 after purchasing an additional 294,056 shares during the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other CMS Energy news, CAO Scott B. Mcintosh sold 703 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.21, for a total value of $50,060.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,722,997.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 1,267 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.44, for a total value of $87,980.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $945,772.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,706 shares of company stock valued at $257,120. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CMS. Argus lifted their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Mizuho reduced their price target on CMS Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on CMS Energy from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Barclays lowered CMS Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.40.

Shares of CMS opened at $65.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.28. CMS Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $58.51 and a 12-month high of $73.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 11.83%. CMS Energy’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.48%.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

