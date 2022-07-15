Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) Shares Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 999,048 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,397 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $56,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tobam grew its position in Rogers Communications by 146.0% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 270,001 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $15,296,000 after buying an additional 160,264 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 13.0% in the first quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 70,260 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,987,000 after purchasing an additional 8,110 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 83.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 727,625 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $41,221,000 after purchasing an additional 330,754 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications in the first quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Monarch Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 1.1% in the first quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,476 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rogers Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Monday. Desjardins increased their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$72.00 to C$83.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$78.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rogers Communications has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.78.

Rogers Communications stock opened at $45.30 on Friday. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.19 and a 52-week high of $64.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.82 and a 200-day moving average of $51.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 4th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.396 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is 63.71%.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 11.3 million subscribers.

