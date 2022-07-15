Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $59.38 Million Holdings in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,268,853 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,583,560 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $59,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Lumen Technologies by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 122,226 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in Lumen Technologies by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 14,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the period. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Lumen Technologies by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,062 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its stake in Lumen Technologies by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 18,720 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its stake in Lumen Technologies by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 11,804 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the period. 77.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LUMN stock opened at $10.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.34. The stock has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a PE ratio of 5.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.31 and a 1 year high of $14.49.

Lumen Technologies ( NYSE:LUMN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. Lumen Technologies had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 11.16%. The company’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.54%.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

