Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 546,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113,551 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.31% of Catalent worth $60,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its stake in shares of Catalent by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Catalent by 2.4% during the first quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Catalent by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Catalent by 39.5% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Catalent by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CTLT opened at $100.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $104.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.09. Catalent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.34 and a 52-week high of $142.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.32.

Catalent ( NYSE:CTLT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.11. Catalent had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Catalent’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Catalent from $129.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Catalent in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.86.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Biologics, Softgel and Oral Technologies, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

