Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 4,643 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 992,997 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,643 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.28% of Fortive worth $60,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Bancshares Inc. bought a new position in Fortive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Fortive in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fortive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortive by 295.6% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 542 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Alan G. Spoon purchased 17,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $58.25 per share, with a total value of $1,013,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 98,861 shares in the company, valued at $5,758,653.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FTV. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Fortive from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Fortive from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Fortive from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Fortive from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Argus raised Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.36.

FTV opened at $53.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $19.23 billion, a PE ratio of 29.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11. Fortive Co. has a 1 year low of $52.47 and a 1 year high of $79.87.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 12.32%. Fortive’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

