Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Grows Stock Position in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,703,862 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,520 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 2.84% of 3D Systems worth $61,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DDD. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,555 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 13,196 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 142.5% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 4,220 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 179,702 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $3,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,550,443 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $119,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538,274 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of 3D Systems stock opened at $9.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.41. 3D Systems Co. has a 1-year low of $8.78 and a 1-year high of $40.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 6.57 and a quick ratio of 5.90.

3D Systems ( NYSE:DDD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $133.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.67 million. 3D Systems had a negative return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 41.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that 3D Systems Co. will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other 3D Systems news, Director Jim D. Kever acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.65 per share, for a total transaction of $106,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 404,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,309,756.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Graves acquired 10,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $106,480.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 577,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,060,159. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on DDD shares. StockNews.com lowered 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on 3D Systems from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on 3D Systems from $23.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.67.

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, color jet printing, and extrusion and SLA based bioprinting that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts.

