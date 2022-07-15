Advisor Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 645 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Chemed were worth $327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in Chemed by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 3,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chemed during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,215,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Chemed by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Chemed by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 7,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,983,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Chemed during the first quarter worth approximately $1,864,000. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chemed in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a "buy" rating on the stock.

In other Chemed news, EVP Nicholas Michael Westfall sold 1,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.10, for a total value of $716,143.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,500,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Patrick P. Grace sold 262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.47, for a total transaction of $121,953.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,522,086.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,694 shares of company stock worth $5,303,986. Insiders own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CHE opened at $496.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $481.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $485.66. Chemed Co. has a one year low of $403.00 and a one year high of $539.87. The firm has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of 29.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.53.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $4.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.30. Chemed had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 41.96%. The firm had revenue of $530.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.08 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Chemed Co. will post 19.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.43%.

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

