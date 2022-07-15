Advisor Partners LLC Has $333,000 Stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Advisor Partners LLC trimmed its position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,086 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Graco were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GGG. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Graco in the fourth quarter valued at $40,289,000. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt raised its stake in Graco by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 4,000,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $321,080,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Graco by 372.4% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 300,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,251,000 after acquiring an additional 237,124 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Graco by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,499,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $443,351,000 after acquiring an additional 234,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Graco by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,861,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $150,077,000 after acquiring an additional 225,660 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Graco news, Director J Kevin Gilligan sold 13,938 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total value of $885,063.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric Etchart sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.64, for a total value of $351,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,841,471.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of GGG stock opened at $57.90 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.45 and its 200-day moving average is $67.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a PE ratio of 23.25, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.75. Graco Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.48 and a 52 week high of $81.09.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $494.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.33 million. Graco had a return on equity of 26.28% and a net margin of 21.45%. Graco’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Graco Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 18th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 15th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is 33.74%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on GGG shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Graco from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered Graco from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Graco in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.33.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

