Advisor Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) by 17.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Franco-Nevada in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Franco-Nevada in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 96.9% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Franco-Nevada in the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Franco-Nevada in the first quarter valued at $75,000. 75.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FNV opened at $128.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.54 billion, a PE ratio of 32.86, a PEG ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 0.67. Franco-Nevada Co. has a twelve month low of $124.95 and a twelve month high of $169.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $138.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.73.

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Rating ) (TSE:FNV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $338.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.27 million. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 55.96%. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is 32.82%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FNV shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $113.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James set a $190.00 target price on shares of Franco-Nevada and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.25.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

