4,244 Shares in Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) Acquired by Advisor Partners LLC

Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,244 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIME. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Mimecast in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Mimecast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in Mimecast by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Mimecast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new position in Mimecast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 83.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MIME opened at $79.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.67. The firm has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 114.17 and a beta of 1.35. Mimecast Limited has a 12-month low of $45.66 and a 12-month high of $85.48.

Several research analysts recently commented on MIME shares. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Mimecast from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mimecast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mimecast currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.87.

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

