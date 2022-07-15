Advisor Partners LLC Buys 896 Shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX)

Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,352 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 896 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in América Móvil were worth $346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of América Móvil by 3.3% in the first quarter. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd now owns 12,953,545 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $273,967,000 after buying an additional 408,846 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of América Móvil by 71.4% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,368 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of América Móvil by 32.2% in the first quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 38,775 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 9,452 shares during the period. Henry James International Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of América Móvil by 1.6% in the first quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 270,370 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,718,000 after buying an additional 4,212 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of América Móvil by 25.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,309 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 2,297 shares during the period. 6.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on América Móvil in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded América Móvil from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Barclays decreased their target price on América Móvil from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded América Móvil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.25.

NYSE AMX opened at $18.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.18 billion, a PE ratio of 6.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.71. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1-year low of $15.42 and a 1-year high of $22.65.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $10.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.69 billion. América Móvil had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 21.24%. On average, analysts anticipate that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

