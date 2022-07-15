Advisor Partners LLC Has $349,000 Holdings in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

Advisor Partners LLC cut its position in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 391 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in SL Green Realty were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new position in SL Green Realty in the 1st quarter valued at $3,336,000. Naviter Wealth LLC acquired a new position in SL Green Realty in the 1st quarter valued at $305,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in SL Green Realty by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 23,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after buying an additional 3,433 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in SL Green Realty in the 1st quarter valued at $575,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in SL Green Realty by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on SLG. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $90.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $77.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SL Green Realty in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.60.

NYSE:SLG opened at $44.80 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.75 and a 200-day moving average of $69.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.48. SL Green Realty Corp. has a 52 week low of $43.93 and a 52 week high of $83.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.36.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.10. SL Green Realty had a net margin of 57.70% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The firm had revenue of $187.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.311 per share. This is an increase from SL Green Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $3.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.08%.

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

