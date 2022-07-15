Advisor Partners LLC Trims Stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA)

Advisor Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 666 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 109.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,161 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 145,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,099,000 after acquiring an additional 24,426 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 225,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,810,000 after acquiring an additional 20,375 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP boosted its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 22,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 8,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 14,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 4,175 shares in the last quarter. 52.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UBA opened at $16.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.38. Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. has a one year low of $15.43 and a one year high of $21.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 6.45 and a current ratio of 6.45. The stock has a market cap of $661.37 million, a P/E ratio of 16.85 and a beta of 1.04.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.237 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.86%. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.96%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Urstadt Biddle Properties from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Urstadt Biddle Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.33.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 81 properties containing approximately 5.2 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

