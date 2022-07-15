Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $751,000 Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,878 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 69.7% during the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 950,643 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 390,581 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 7,278 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $391,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 110,974 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,961,000 after acquiring an additional 26,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monetta Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $878,000. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other news, SVP Joy Liu sold 120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.41, for a total transaction of $33,049.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,334 shares in the company, valued at $3,947,726.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Kristen Ambrose sold 327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.55, for a total transaction of $88,142.85. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,496 shares in the company, valued at $942,346.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,878 shares of company stock worth $4,547,888 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $365.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $249.00 to $242.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Maxim Group upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $286.95.

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $286.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.50. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $176.36 and a 1-year high of $296.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $268.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $254.20.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.17 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 32.24% and a net margin of 30.84%. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.47 EPS for the current year.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.