LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) PT Lowered to $77.00

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $85.00 to $77.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

LGIH has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of LGI Homes from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of LGI Homes from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of LGI Homes from $108.00 to $90.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of LGI Homes from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LGI Homes presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $88.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:LGIH opened at $96.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 14.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $92.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.56. LGI Homes has a fifty-two week low of $71.73 and a fifty-two week high of $175.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.49.

LGI Homes ( NASDAQ:LGIH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.60. LGI Homes had a net margin of 14.14% and a return on equity of 30.05%. The firm had revenue of $546.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.95 earnings per share. LGI Homes’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that LGI Homes will post 19.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ryan Edone bought 1,000 shares of LGI Homes stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $82.38 per share, with a total value of $82,380.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 26,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,205,971.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LGIH. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 1.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 21,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,046,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Lattice Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in LGI Homes in the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Fragasso Group Inc. increased its stake in LGI Homes by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 35,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,411,000 after buying an additional 2,912 shares during the period. J2 Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in LGI Homes in the 4th quarter worth about $253,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in LGI Homes by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 84.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to companies looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

