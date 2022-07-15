Freedom Acquisition I Corp. (NYSE:FACT) Short Interest Up 2,735.4% in June

Freedom Acquisition I Corp. (NYSE:FACT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 184,300 shares, an increase of 2,735.4% from the June 15th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of FACT opened at $9.81 on Friday. Freedom Acquisition I has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $9.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.77.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FACT. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. bought a new position in shares of Freedom Acquisition I in the fourth quarter worth $456,000. GAM Holding AG bought a new position in shares of Freedom Acquisition I in the fourth quarter worth $322,000. Iron Park Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Freedom Acquisition I in the fourth quarter worth $109,000. CSS LLC IL bought a new position in shares of Freedom Acquisition I in the fourth quarter worth $825,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Freedom Acquisition I in the fourth quarter worth $484,000. 62.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Freedom Acquisition I Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

