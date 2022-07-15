JAWS Hurricane Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:HCNE) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

JAWS Hurricane Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:HCNE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, an increase of 3,400.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 63,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCNE. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP bought a new position in JAWS Hurricane Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $98,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in JAWS Hurricane Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $145,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in JAWS Hurricane Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $489,000. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in JAWS Hurricane Acquisition by 3.8% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 69,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in JAWS Hurricane Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $852,000.

NASDAQ HCNE opened at $9.72 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.71. JAWS Hurricane Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.50 and a twelve month high of $10.22.

Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

