CannaPharmaRX, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPMD) Short Interest Update

CannaPharmaRX, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPMD – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 558,200 shares, a growth of 2,777.3% from the June 15th total of 19,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,952,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

CannaPharmaRX stock opened at $0.01 on Friday. CannaPharmaRX has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.02.

CannaPharmaRX (OTCMKTS:CPMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

CannaPharmaRX, Inc operates in the cannabis industry in Canada. It negotiates, acquires, and develops various cannabis cultivation projects. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

