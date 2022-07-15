Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) PT Set at €2.20 by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €2.20 ($2.20) price objective on Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2DGet Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on O2D. Berenberg Bank set a €2.10 ($2.10) price target on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a €3.09 ($3.09) price target on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €2.53 ($2.53) price target on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.60 ($3.60) target price on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Barclays set a €3.40 ($3.40) target price on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Thursday, June 9th.

ETR:O2D opened at €2.79 ($2.79) on Thursday. Telefónica Deutschland has a 52 week low of €2.22 ($2.22) and a 52 week high of €3.03 ($3.03). The firm has a market cap of $8.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €2.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is €2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.58, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG provides integrated telecommunication services to private and business customers in Germany. It offers mobile and stationery voice and data services; very high data rate digital subscriber line (VDSL) internet services; fiber-to-the-home lines; broadband services, consisting of VDSL, cable, fiber, and fixed mobile substitution services; and machine to machine communication and managed connectivity services.

