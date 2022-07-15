Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) Price Target Lowered to $40.00 at Morgan Stanley

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on HOG. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. They issued a neutral rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research reiterated a buy rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Friday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Northcoast Research reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Harley-Davidson has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.62.
HOG opened at $31.41 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.57 and its 200-day moving average is $36.75. Harley-Davidson has a 1-year low of $29.80 and a 1-year high of $44.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.91, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.29.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.157 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is 15.87%.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOG. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 89.4% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.
About Harley-Davidson (Get Rating)
Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, apparel, and related services.
