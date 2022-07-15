Short Interest in Spine Injury Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPIN) Increases By 3,000.0%

Spine Injury Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPIN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, an increase of 3,000.0% from the June 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Spine Injury Solutions stock opened at $0.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.16. Spine Injury Solutions has a 1 year low of $0.05 and a 1 year high of $0.45.

Spine Injury Solutions Company Profile

Spine Injury Solutions, Inc provides a suite of revolutionary electrical power generation technologies. The company intends to offer Evirontek Integrated Platform to the cryptocurrency mining industry to reduce the exorbitant high cost of electricity. It also provides spine injury diagnostic services; and owns, develops, and leases the Quad Video Halo video recording system used to record medical procedures.

