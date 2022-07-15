Short Interest in Spine Injury Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPIN) Increases By 3,000.0%

Spine Injury Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPIN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, an increase of 3,000.0% from the June 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of Spine Injury Solutions stock opened at $0.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.16. Spine Injury Solutions has a 1 year low of $0.05 and a 1 year high of $0.45.
Spine Injury Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)
