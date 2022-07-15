Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) Price Target Cut to $142.00

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $160.00 to $142.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded Group 1 Automotive from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Group 1 Automotive from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th.

Get Group 1 Automotive alerts:

Shares of GPI stock opened at $160.16 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $175.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $177.88. Group 1 Automotive has a 52 week low of $145.72 and a 52 week high of $212.23. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.40, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.48.

Group 1 Automotive ( NYSE:GPI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $10.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.45 by $1.36. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 38.47% and a net margin of 4.45%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.57 earnings per share. Group 1 Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Group 1 Automotive will post 41.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This is an increase from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Group 1 Automotive’s payout ratio is currently 4.07%.

In other Group 1 Automotive news, SVP Frank Grese sold 910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.86, for a total value of $169,132.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,714 shares in the company, valued at $4,035,764.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael David Jones sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.49, for a total value of $181,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,354,288.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Group 1 Automotive by 68.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 621,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,299,000 after purchasing an additional 251,565 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 1,174.6% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 82,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,203,000 after buying an additional 76,478 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the first quarter valued at $12,452,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at $13,665,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 21.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 287,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,253,000 after buying an additional 50,533 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.57% of the company’s stock.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile (Get Rating)

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in 17 states in the United States; and 35 towns in the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Group 1 Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Group 1 Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.