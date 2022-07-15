Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKGSY) Short Interest Up 3,730.0% in June

Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKGSY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 38,300 shares, a growth of 3,730.0% from the June 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.1 days.

Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. stock opened at $8.88 on Friday. Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. has a one year low of $7.91 and a one year high of $10.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.59.

Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKGSY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter.

Tokyo Gas Co, Ltd. produces, supplies, and sells city and liquid gas, and LNG in Japan. As of March 31, 2020, the company operated approximately 64,545 km pipeline network serving approximately 12.11 million customers. It also invests in venture companies and energy related venture capital funds; installs gas supply lines, water supply and drainage lines, air conditioning systems, and gas main and branch lines; checks safety of underground centers; inspects gas equipment construction; delivers liquefied petroleum gas (LPG); supplies hydrogen and gas; and installs hydrogen fuel cells.

