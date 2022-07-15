Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target Cut to $1,150.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $1,200.00 to $1,150.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on TSLA. UBS Group upgraded Tesla from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $1,100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Tesla from $1,200.00 to $1,000.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their target price on Tesla from $1,150.00 to $800.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Tudor Pickering upgraded Tesla from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Tesla from $1,250.00 to $1,050.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $872.79.

Get Tesla alerts:

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $714.94 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $713.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $870.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $740.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.35. Tesla has a fifty-two week low of $620.57 and a fifty-two week high of $1,243.49.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.22. Tesla had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 13.51%. The company had revenue of $18.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla will post 10.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Tesla news, CEO Elon Musk sold 345,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $898.00, for a total transaction of $310,349,698.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,193,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,037,539,398. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 2,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total value of $1,823,070.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,823,980.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 415,369 shares of company stock valued at $366,718,672. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 766.7% during the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 26 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 40.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tesla (Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.