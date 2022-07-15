Xerox (NYSE:XRX) Price Target Lowered to $14.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Xerox from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xerox in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Xerox from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Xerox from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Reduce and an average price target of $14.00.

Get Xerox alerts:

Shares of XRX opened at $13.88 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.12. Xerox has a twelve month low of $13.24 and a twelve month high of $24.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Xerox ( NYSE:XRX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The information technology services provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.24). Xerox had a negative net margin of 7.86% and a positive return on equity of 4.85%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Xerox will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio is currently -29.33%.

In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn acquired 783,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.17 per share, with a total value of $13,459,563.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 34,245,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $587,992,041.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn acquired 1,346,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.96 per share, with a total value of $22,837,030.08. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 33,461,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $567,505,581.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XRX. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Xerox in the first quarter worth $13,318,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Xerox by 9.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,354,931 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $148,352,000 after acquiring an additional 624,234 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Xerox in the fourth quarter worth $11,337,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in Xerox in the first quarter worth $9,659,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Xerox by 290.9% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 397,205 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,112,000 after acquiring an additional 295,589 shares during the period. 87.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Xerox (Get Rating)

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers workplace solutions, including desktop monochrome, and color and multifunction printers; digital printing presses and light production devices, and solutions; and digital services that leverage workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Xerox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xerox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.