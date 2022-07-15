Cerity Partners LLC Buys New Shares in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH)

Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000.

NYSEARCA:OIH opened at $201.04 on Friday. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a one year low of $164.41 and a one year high of $317.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $258.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $254.83.

