Ieq Capital LLC Acquires New Holdings in Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE)

Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 22,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Blade Air Mobility by 1,116.1% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Blade Air Mobility by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 5,332 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 29,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 9,900 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Blade Air Mobility during the 4th quarter worth approximately $189,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. 74.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Blade Air Mobility stock opened at $4.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $330.98 million, a P/E ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 0.20. Blade Air Mobility, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.16 and a 12-month high of $11.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.93 and its 200-day moving average is $7.00.

In other news, Director Kenneth B. Lerer sold 34,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.03, for a total value of $245,937.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 145,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,020,608.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Kenneth B. Lerer sold 47,571 shares of Blade Air Mobility stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total value of $335,851.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 249,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,764,731.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 318,227 shares of company stock worth $2,310,717. 19.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Blade Air Mobility from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States. It provides its services through charter and by-the-seat flights using helicopters, jets, turboprops, and amphibious seaplanes. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

