IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $440.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $575.00 to $500.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $615.00 to $530.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $550.00 to $470.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $605.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $366.06 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $360.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $465.20. IDEXX Laboratories has a 12 month low of $318.50 and a 12 month high of $706.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.12.

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $836.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $836.47 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 22.43% and a return on equity of 103.70%. IDEXX Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories will post 8.23 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IDXX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $494,883,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $249,875,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 32.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,423,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,795,000 after buying an additional 346,118 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,990,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,919,940,000 after buying an additional 296,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 4,072.8% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 287,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,284,000 after buying an additional 280,575 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

