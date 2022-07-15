Applied Capital LLC Sells 448 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Applied Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,458 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 448 shares during the period. Apple makes up 1.8% of Applied Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Applied Capital LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Apple by 5,525.0% in the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter worth about $116,000. 57.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $148.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.19. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.04 and a 12-month high of $182.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $142.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.17.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.09. Apple had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 152.88%. The company had revenue of $97.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.94%.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, April 28th that permits the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AAPL. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $169.00 target price on Apple in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Apple from $167.00 to $166.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group set a $185.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Apple from $191.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.49.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.91, for a total transaction of $1,319,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,475,583.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total value of $4,043,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 452,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,151,454.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

