Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Shares Acquired by Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) by 31.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,175 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Elastic were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Elastic by 1.1% in the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 20,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elastic in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in shares of Elastic by 33.3% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Elastic by 187.9% in the first quarter. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Elastic by 8.9% in the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. 77.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ESTC opened at $70.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.73. The stock has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.82 and a beta of 1.11. Elastic has a fifty-two week low of $50.74 and a fifty-two week high of $189.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Elastic ( NYSE:ESTC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $239.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.38 million. Elastic had a negative net margin of 23.64% and a negative return on equity of 39.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.44) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Elastic will post -1.92 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Elastic from $90.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Elastic from $133.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Elastic in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Elastic in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Elastic from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.29.

In other Elastic news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 3,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.82, for a total transaction of $279,775.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 133,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,131,220.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.29, for a total transaction of $514,312.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $419,843.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,603 shares of company stock worth $995,997. 18.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

