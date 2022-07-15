Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Takes $356,000 Position in Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cim LLC raised its position in Omega Flex by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Cim LLC now owns 2,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP raised its position in Omega Flex by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 8,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Omega Flex by 59.6% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Omega Flex by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Omega Flex by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 26,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

Get Omega Flex alerts:

Shares of Omega Flex stock opened at $109.18 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $107.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.18. Omega Flex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $97.16 and a 1-year high of $163.27. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.50 and a beta of 0.42.

Omega Flex ( NASDAQ:OFLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $31.29 million during the quarter. Omega Flex had a return on equity of 43.67% and a net margin of 19.46%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 23rd. This is an increase from Omega Flex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Omega Flex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.00%.

OFLX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Omega Flex in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Omega Flex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st.

Omega Flex Profile (Get Rating)

Omega Flex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells flexible metal hoses and accessories in North America and internationally. It offers flexible gas piping for use in residential and commercial buildings, as well as its fittings; and corrugated medical tubing for use in hospitals, ambulatory care centers, dental, physician and veterinary clinics, laboratories, and other facilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.