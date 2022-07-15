Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 65.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,671 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 534,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,589,000 after acquiring an additional 45,408 shares in the last quarter. ACT Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,544,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 87,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,498,000 after purchasing an additional 6,165 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $631,000. Finally, Vivid Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 79.5% during the fourth quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 70,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,419,000 after purchasing an additional 31,118 shares in the last quarter.

SCHP stock opened at $55.77 on Friday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a twelve month low of $55.37 and a twelve month high of $64.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.50.

