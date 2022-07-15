Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Has $345,000 Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 28.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,325 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in iShares MBS ETF by 22.3% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 29,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,007,000 after buying an additional 5,373 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC grew its position in iShares MBS ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 3,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. grew its position in iShares MBS ETF by 14.9% during the first quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 85,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,667,000 after buying an additional 11,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $844,000.

Shares of MBB stock opened at $97.57 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $97.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.14. iShares MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $94.32 and a fifty-two week high of $108.83.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

