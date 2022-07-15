Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BURL. D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter worth $345,031,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 90.0% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,530,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,223,000 after buying an additional 725,000 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,065,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,634,000 after buying an additional 319,849 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter worth $67,711,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 203.0% during the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 324,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,117,000 after buying an additional 217,411 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BURL opened at $139.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.28 and a 12-month high of $357.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $161.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.86.

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 60.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.59 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BURL shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $292.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. OTR Global cut shares of Burlington Stores to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $329.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.95.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

