Raymond James Cuts Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Price Target to $23.00

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from $27.00 to $23.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

BE has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Bloom Energy to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Bloom Energy from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 13th. KeyCorp reissued an overweight rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Bloom Energy from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on Bloom Energy from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bloom Energy has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $25.42.

BE stock opened at $17.08 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.59 and its 200-day moving average is $18.93. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.77 and a beta of 3.24. Bloom Energy has a twelve month low of $11.47 and a twelve month high of $37.01.

Bloom Energy ( NYSE:BE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $201.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.75 million. Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 738.94% and a negative net margin of 22.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. Analysts predict that Bloom Energy will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 2,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total value of $37,680.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 357,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,623,326.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 10,937 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.63, for a total value of $181,882.31. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 501,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,347,228.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,593 shares of company stock valued at $449,148 in the last 90 days. 2.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Bloom Energy during the second quarter worth about $2,075,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in Bloom Energy by 31.7% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 222,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,664,000 after purchasing an additional 53,497 shares during the period. Defender Capital LLC. grew its holdings in Bloom Energy by 655.0% during the first quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 151,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,603,000 after purchasing an additional 131,000 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Bloom Energy by 17.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,255,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,327,000 after purchasing an additional 186,824 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Bloom Energy by 33.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,230,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,707,000 after purchasing an additional 308,527 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

