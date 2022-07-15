National Bank Financial Trims Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) Target Price to C$42.00

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GILGet Rating) (TSE:GIL) had its target price trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$64.00 to C$42.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Gildan Activewear’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.10 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.91 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.24 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on GIL. Desjardins dropped their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$63.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Gildan Activewear from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $47.00.

Shares of GIL stock opened at $26.36 on Tuesday. Gildan Activewear has a one year low of $25.67 and a one year high of $43.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 3.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.41.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GILGet Rating) (TSE:GIL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The textile maker reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.27. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 21.07% and a return on equity of 31.46%. The firm had revenue of $774.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $666.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. Gildan Activewear’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gildan Activewear will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.169 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.30%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GIL. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in Gildan Activewear during the 4th quarter valued at $512,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its stake in Gildan Activewear by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 2,932 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Gildan Activewear during the 4th quarter valued at $15,582,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Gildan Activewear by 7,093.9% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 15,323 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 15,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd lifted its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd now owns 914,308 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $38,817,000 after buying an additional 201,650 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.

