JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) Target Price to $57.00

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $70.50 to $57.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CCS. B. Riley dropped their target price on Century Communities from $84.00 to $57.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Century Communities from $62.00 to $52.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Wedbush dropped their target price on Century Communities from $110.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Century Communities in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Century Communities presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $65.00.

Get Century Communities alerts:

Century Communities stock opened at $49.41 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.87. Century Communities has a 12 month low of $39.00 and a 12 month high of $86.07.

Century Communities ( NYSE:CCS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $0.55. Century Communities had a return on equity of 32.96% and a net margin of 12.77%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.00 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Century Communities will post 19.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.08%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in Century Communities by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 7,635 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Century Communities by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 44,760 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,661,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Century Communities by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,281 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Century Communities in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Century Communities by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,291 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Century Communities Company Profile (Get Rating)

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Century Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.