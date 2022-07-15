Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CLVT. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Clarivate from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Clarivate from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Clarivate from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Clarivate from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Clarivate presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $19.29.

Shares of NYSE:CLVT opened at $13.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.84. Clarivate has a fifty-two week low of $11.71 and a fifty-two week high of $26.73. The firm has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.00 and a beta of 0.85.

Clarivate ( NYSE:CLVT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $662.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.84 million. Clarivate had a negative net margin of 4.77% and a positive return on equity of 4.89%. Clarivate’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Clarivate will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider James Gordon Samson sold 58,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.91, for a total value of $806,780.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 888,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,363,027.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 24.88% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Clarivate in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in Clarivate in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in Clarivate in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Clarivate by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,774 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Clarivate in the 1st quarter worth about $103,000. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs.

