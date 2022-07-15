JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Price Target to $14.00

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on CNH Industrial from $19.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on CNH Industrial from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on CNH Industrial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. UBS Group set a $18.00 price objective on CNH Industrial in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on CNH Industrial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CNH Industrial has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $17.91.

Shares of NYSE CNHI opened at $10.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 5.48 and a current ratio of 6.93. The firm has a market cap of $14.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.78. CNH Industrial has a 52 week low of $10.60 and a 52 week high of $19.69.

CNH Industrial ( NYSE:CNHI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 28.90% and a net margin of 5.39%. The company’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CNH Industrial will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of CNH Industrial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,150,000. SG3 Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CNH Industrial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 36,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 2,288 shares during the period. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in CNH Industrial in the 1st quarter valued at $848,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.58% of the company’s stock.

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, and specialty vehicles in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Agriculture, Construction, Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial.

